Patrick Wolf shares first new music in a decade, announces new EP

Patrick Wolf is back with his first new music in a decade. He's shared "Enter the Day," the first single from his new EP The Night Safari, which is due out in 2023 via new label Apport, and will be his first release since his 2012 double album Sundark and Riverlight. Hear it below.

"Enter the Day" is lush and stirring with strings and piano, and about it, Patrick says, "a charcoal drawing of a sparrow hawk was the last work my mother was making before she died and when I took my first walk to explore the land around my new home back when I moved to live by the sea, a sparrow hawk was soaring over me in silence at the mouth of the bay, that afternoon I went home to my upright piano and began writing this song, which ended up becoming an epilogue to the narrative of The Night Safari EP. As producer I crafted this song as a bridge out of the plaintive production of Sundark & Riverlight to where the new EP will safari the listener to."