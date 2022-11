Comedian and actor Patti Harrison, who you may know from memorable roles on Shrill, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, I Think You Should Leave and more, will be bringing her current absurdist one-woman show to NYC's Joes Pub on January 11 for 7 PM and 9 PM shows. Tickets are on sale.

That's a warm-up for a month-long run at London's Soho Theatre from January 23 - February 18.

Watch a few of Patti's talk show appearances and more below.