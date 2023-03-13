Patti LaBelle played Kings Theatre with Will Downing (pics, video)

Soul great Patti LaBelle is on her "Where Are My Background Singers" spring tour, and she stopped in Brooklyn on Sunday night for a show at Kings Theatre. Making her entrance through the crowd as she sang "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," Patti took the stage and proceeded to deliver a set of favorites that included an outfit change, shoe changes (from the multiple pairs she had onstage with her) and renditions of "Love, Need and Want You" (with "menopause" ad-libbed during the lyric "I got a burning desire"), "Right Kind of Lover," "What Can I Do for You," "If Only You Knew" (which the band followed by covering Busta Rhymes' "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See"), "Somebody Loves You Baby (You Know Who It Is)," "On My Own," "I Wanna Know What Love Is," and more. "Lady Marmalade" closed out the night, with Patti bringing up audience members to sing and dance along.

Will Downing opened the night, and you can see pictures from the show by Edwina Hay, and a couple of attendee-taken videos, below.