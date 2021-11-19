Patti Smith adds Capitol Theatre show to tour
Earlier this month, Patti Smith announced an end of year hometown NYC show, happening at Brooklyn Steel on December 28. Tickets to that are now sold out, so she's added another date in the NYC area a couple of nights later, at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on December 30. Tickets go on sale Friday, 11/26 at 10 AM, with a venue presale starting Wednesday, 11/24 at 10 AM.
Meanwhile, she isn't on the official lineup yet, but we wouldn't be surprised if Patti were among the guests to show up at Lenny Kaye's 75th birthday bash, happening right around the same time, on December 27 at Bowery Ballroom. Tickets for that are on sale now.
Patti also has touring lined up through 2022, including Big Ears Fest and shows in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. See all dates below.
PATTI SMITH: 2021-2022 TOUR
Dec 28 Brooklyn Brooklyn Steel
Dec 30 Port Chester, NY Capitol Theatre
Mar 24-27 Knoxville Big Ears Festival
Apr 17 Sydney Enmore Theatre
Apr 18 Sydney Enmore Theatre
Apr 21 Melbourne Palais Theatre
Apr 22 Melbourne Palais Theatre
Apr 25 Christchurch Town Hall
Apr 26 Auckland Town Hall
May 28 Derbyshire Bearded Theory
May 29 Cambridge Corn Exchange
May 31 Brussels Cirque Royal
Jun 1 Brussels Cirque Royal
Jun 3 Amsterdam Paradiso
Jun 4 Amsterdam Paradiso
Jun 6 Bad Honnef Insel Grafenwerth
Jun 7 Hamburg Stadtpark Freilichtbühne
Jun 9 Dresden Freilichtbühne Junge Garde
Jun 10 Berlin Citadel Music Festival
Jun 12 Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle
Jun 13 Stuttgart Freilichtbuhne Killesberg
Jun 18 Vitoria-Gasteiz Azkena Festival
Jul 16 Fulda Domplatz Open Air
Jul 17 Munich Tollwood Festival
Jul 19 Prague Forum Karlín
Jul 21 Wien Arena Wien Open Air
Jul 22 Wien Arena Wien Open Air