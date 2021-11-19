Patti Smith adds Capitol Theatre show to tour

Earlier this month, Patti Smith announced an end of year hometown NYC show, happening at Brooklyn Steel on December 28. Tickets to that are now sold out, so she's added another date in the NYC area a couple of nights later, at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on December 30. Tickets go on sale Friday, 11/26 at 10 AM, with a venue presale starting Wednesday, 11/24 at 10 AM.

Meanwhile, she isn't on the official lineup yet, but we wouldn't be surprised if Patti were among the guests to show up at Lenny Kaye's 75th birthday bash, happening right around the same time, on December 27 at Bowery Ballroom. Tickets for that are on sale now.

Patti also has touring lined up through 2022, including Big Ears Fest and shows in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. See all dates below.

PATTI SMITH: 2021-2022 TOUR

Dec 28 Brooklyn Brooklyn Steel

Dec 30 Port Chester, NY Capitol Theatre

Mar 24-27 Knoxville Big Ears Festival

Apr 17 Sydney Enmore Theatre

Apr 18 Sydney Enmore Theatre

Apr 21 Melbourne Palais Theatre

Apr 22 Melbourne Palais Theatre

Apr 25 Christchurch Town Hall

Apr 26 Auckland Town Hall

May 28 Derbyshire Bearded Theory

May 29 Cambridge Corn Exchange

May 31 Brussels Cirque Royal

Jun 1 Brussels Cirque Royal

Jun 3 Amsterdam Paradiso

Jun 4 Amsterdam Paradiso

Jun 6 Bad Honnef Insel Grafenwerth

Jun 7 Hamburg Stadtpark Freilichtbühne

Jun 9 Dresden Freilichtbühne Junge Garde

Jun 10 Berlin Citadel Music Festival

Jun 12 Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle

Jun 13 Stuttgart Freilichtbuhne Killesberg

Jun 18 Vitoria-Gasteiz Azkena Festival

Jul 16 Fulda Domplatz Open Air

Jul 17 Munich Tollwood Festival

Jul 19 Prague Forum Karlín

Jul 21 Wien Arena Wien Open Air

Jul 22 Wien Arena Wien Open Air