Patti Smith adds NYC & NJ shows to tour

Patti Smith will be on the road this spring and summer with shows in the US and Europe, and she's announced a couple of new dates in the NYC area. The first happens on May 21 at Brooklyn Public Library, and is part of the Night of Ideas happening there. Here's more about the event:

The 2022 Night of Ideas will explore urgent questions around our most critical challenges – from racial violence to the climate crisis to the erosion of democracy – to reimagine more promising paths forward for our communities. Embark on an original on the road happening from Villa Albertine headquarters in Manhattan to Brooklyn Public Library, where 60 members of the public will enjoy a private 1:1 discussion with a mystery Night of Ideas speaker-who may be an artist, climate activist, professor, diplomat, musician, writer, or something else! Explore your neighbor’s philosophy through a private discussion as you cruise toward New York City’s coolest borough. Switch seats and meet a second speaker midway through the 40-minute journey. All will then gather for a marathon of talks, musical performances, screenings, and lively forums at Brooklyn Public Library, headlined by a performance from Patti Smith. Programming includes Goncourt Prize-winning novelist Leïla Slimani, Director of the Lenape Center Joe Baker, Chief AI Scientist at Meta Yann LeCun, political scientist Claire Sagan, and more.

Free registration is set to open later this month.

In the fall, Patti will play a Camden, NJ show with Geese, supporting The War on Drugs, on September 16 at Waterfront Music Pavilion, as part of XPoNential Music Festival. The fest also includes Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Valerie June, Felice Brothers, Bartees Strange, Catbite and more on September 17, and Jenny Lewis, Kathleen Edwards, and more on September 18. Passes are on sale now.

See all of Patti's upcoming dates below.

PATTI SMITH: 2022 TOUR

May 4 Chicago Metro Tickets

May 6 Tulsa Cain's Ballroom

May 7 Austin Austin City Limits

May 21 NYC Brooklyn Public Library

May 28 Derbyshire Bearded Theory

May 29 Cambridge Corn Exchange

May 31 Brussels Cirque Royal

Jun 1 Brussels Cirque Royal

Jun 3 Amsterdam Paradiso

Jun 4 Amsterdam Paradiso

Jun 6 Bad Honnef Insel Grafenwerth

Jun 7 Hamburg Stadtpark Freilichtbühne

Jun 9 Dresden Freilichtbühne Junge Garde

Jun 10 Berlin Citadel Music Festival

Jun 12 Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle

Jun 13 Stuttgart Freilichtbuhne Killesberg

Jun 16 Barcelona Festival Jardins Pedralbes

Jun 18 Vitoria-Gasteiz Azkena Festival

Jun 20 Madrid Noches del Botánico

Jul 14 Stirlingshire Doune The Rabbit Hole

Jul 16 Fulda Domplatz Open Air

Jul 17 Munich Tollwood Festival

Jul 19 Prague Forum Karlín

Jul 21 Wien Arena Wien Open Air

Jul 22 Wien Arena Wien Open Air

Jul 24 London Higher Ground

Sep 16 Camden, NJ XPoNential Music Festival