Patti Smith announces Brooklyn birthday show

Patti Smith will once again celebrate her birthday this year, and close out the year, with an NYC show. She'll play Brooklyn Steel on December 30, which will be her 76th birthday, with her band, and tickets go on sale Friday, September 30 at 10 AM, with an American Express presale starting 9/28 at 10 AM.

Patti has just one other show coming up at the moment, at San Sebastian, Spain's Auditorio Kursaal on September 28.

Patti Smith Brooklyn Steel 2022 loading...

See more pictures from Patti's 2021 SummerStage in Central Park show below.