Patti Smith announces livestream event for substack subscribers

Patti Smith has announced a livestream event that will be available to her Substack subscribers. It happens February 2 at 8 PM Eastern and will feature music, readings and conversation, live from NYC"s Electric Lady Studio. She'll be joined in performance by band members Lenny Kaye and Tony Shanahan. "We’ll play you some songs, and I’ll do readings from my books, and we’ll talk," Patti says.

To access the livestream you'll need to subscribe to Patti's Substack. If you can't watch it when it premieres, the livestream will be available to restream for 24 hours after. You can watch a video announcement from Patti here.

Patti Smith also plays Brooklyn Steel on February 22 (tickets) and Capitol Theatre on February 24 (tickets), shows that were postponed from December. She was also recently given the Key to New York by departing mayor Bill De Blasio.