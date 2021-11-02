Patti Smith announces NYC show, inducted Todd Rundgren into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Patti Smith has announced that she and her band will close out the year with an NYC show, happening at Brooklyn Steel on December 28. Tickets go on sale Friday 11/5 at 10 AM.
Patti also has touring lined up in 2022, including Big Ears Fest, which she was recently added to the lineup of, followed by a run of overseas dates in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe from April through July. See all dates below.
Meanwhile, Patti just inducted Todd Rundgren into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "He was unflinching in the face of new technology," Patti said in her speech. "He would just bend it in his hands. He would tell the band, 'If you know what you want, I will help you. If you don't know what you want, I'll do it for you.'" The telecast of this year's ceremony airs on Saturday, November 20 on HBO and HBO Max, and you can watch a video clip of Todd's induction below.
PATTI SMITH: 2021-2022 TOUR
Mar 24-27 Knoxville Big Ears Festival
Apr 17 Sydney Enmore Theatre
Apr 18 Sydney Enmore Theatre
Apr 21 Melbourne Palais Theatre
Apr 22 Melbourne Palais Theatre
Apr 25 Christchurch Town Hall
Apr 26 Auckland Town Hall
May 28 Derbyshire Bearded Theory
May 29 Cambridge Corn Exchange
May 31 Brussels Cirque Royal
Jun 1 Brussels Cirque Royal
Jun 3 Amsterdam Paradiso
Jun 4 Amsterdam Paradiso
Jun 6 Bad Honnef Insel Grafenwerth
Jun 7 Hamburg Stadtpark Freilichtbühne
Jun 9 Dresden Freilichtbühne Junge Garde
Jun 10 Berlin Citadel Music Festival
Jun 12 Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle
Jun 13 Stuttgart Freilichtbuhne Killesberg
Jun 18 Vitoria-Gasteiz Azkena Festival
Jul 16 Fulda Domplatz Open Air
Jul 17 Munich Tollwood Festival
Jul 19 Prague Forum Karlín
Jul 21 Wien Arena Wien Open Air
Jul 22 Wien Arena Wien Open Air
See more pictures of Patti from Sea.Hear.Now 2021 below.