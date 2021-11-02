Patti Smith announces NYC show, inducted Todd Rundgren into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Patti Smith has announced that she and her band will close out the year with an NYC show, happening at Brooklyn Steel on December 28. Tickets go on sale Friday 11/5 at 10 AM.

Patti also has touring lined up in 2022, including Big Ears Fest, which she was recently added to the lineup of, followed by a run of overseas dates in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe from April through July. See all dates below.

Meanwhile, Patti just inducted Todd Rundgren into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "He was unflinching in the face of new technology," Patti said in her speech. "He would just bend it in his hands. He would tell the band, 'If you know what you want, I will help you. If you don't know what you want, I'll do it for you.'" The telecast of this year's ceremony airs on Saturday, November 20 on HBO and HBO Max, and you can watch a video clip of Todd's induction below.

PATTI SMITH: 2021-2022 TOUR

Mar 24-27 Knoxville Big Ears Festival

Apr 17 Sydney Enmore Theatre

Apr 18 Sydney Enmore Theatre

Apr 21 Melbourne Palais Theatre

Apr 22 Melbourne Palais Theatre

Apr 25 Christchurch Town Hall

Apr 26 Auckland Town Hall

May 28 Derbyshire Bearded Theory

May 29 Cambridge Corn Exchange

May 31 Brussels Cirque Royal

Jun 1 Brussels Cirque Royal

Jun 3 Amsterdam Paradiso

Jun 4 Amsterdam Paradiso

Jun 6 Bad Honnef Insel Grafenwerth

Jun 7 Hamburg Stadtpark Freilichtbühne

Jun 9 Dresden Freilichtbühne Junge Garde

Jun 10 Berlin Citadel Music Festival

Jun 12 Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle

Jun 13 Stuttgart Freilichtbuhne Killesberg

Jun 18 Vitoria-Gasteiz Azkena Festival

Jul 16 Fulda Domplatz Open Air

Jul 17 Munich Tollwood Festival

Jul 19 Prague Forum Karlín

Jul 21 Wien Arena Wien Open Air

Jul 22 Wien Arena Wien Open Air

See more pictures of Patti from Sea.Hear.Now 2021 below.