Patti Smith & Antibalas play FREE SummerStage shows in Central Park this weekend

SummerStage runs into October this year, and this weekend they're hosting two excellent, FREE shows at Central Park's Rumsey Playfield. Saturday, September 18 features Brooklyn Afrobeat vets Antibalas, with support from Cochemea and DJ Tara, and on Sunday, September 19, the legendary Patti Smith and her Band perform. Gates for both shows open at 5 PM, and both shows are free to attend (you will need to prove you've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19). Find more info about the Antibalas show HERE and more about the Patti Smith show HERE.

Antibalas also have shows coming up at Brooklyn Bowl on November 12 and 13, and Patti Smith plays this weekend's sold out Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park. She also just performed at Riot Fest's Thursday "preview" in Chicago; see pictures from that below.