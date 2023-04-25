Patti Smith, Bob Mould, Peter Buck & more playing NYC ‘Nuggets’ 50th Anniversary shows (BV presale)

Lenny Kaye's iconic garage rock / psych compilation Nuggets turns 50 this year, and there are a few special events happening to celebrate. There's a Los Angeles show with members of The Chocolate Watchband, The Seeds, REM, The Three O'Clock, and more, and now two NYC shows have been announced.

The NYC shows happen July 28 & 29 at City Winery, with performances of songs from the album by Patti Smith, Bob Mould, Juliana Hatfield, Jesse Malin, Marshall Crenshaw, Ivan Julian, Peter Buck, James Mastro, and more to be announced. The house band for both shows feature Lenny Kaye, who will also host the two nights, plus Tony Shanahan, Jack Petruzzelli, Glen Burtnik, and Dennis Diken. July 28 is Nuggets Pt 1 and July 29 is Nuggets Pt 2.

You can get tickets early for these shows -- 7/28 here and 7/29 here -- with the BrooklynVegan presale which runs Wednesday, April 26 at 3 PM to Friday, April 28 at 2:59 PM. Check back Wednesday for the presale password. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 3 PM.

