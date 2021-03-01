Patti Smith celebrating Bob Dylan’s birthday with socially distanced NY event

Bob Dylan turns 80 in May, and Tivoli, NY "artist sanctuary" Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is hosting an in person, outdoor event to celebrate. Rolling Stone reports that the venue's Spring Festival, which runs during the last two weekends in May, will feature a tribute to Dylan from Patti Smith and her longtime bandmate Tony Shanahan, with "original songs and poetry as well as works by Dylan," on May 22.

Spring festival events, Dylan tribute included, will follow state COVID-19 guidelines, and have socially-distanced seating, mandatory masks, and timed arrivals. They'll also be held at less than 3% of the venue's capacity.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now to Kaatsbaan members, and will go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 8. There will also be streaming-only tickets available starting on May 1.