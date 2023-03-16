Patti Smith, Graham Nash & more covered Paul McCartney at “The Music Of” benefit (video)

Michael Dorf's "The Music Of..." benefit concert made its return to Carnegie Hall on Wednesday (3/15), honoring Paul McCartney with covers of his work. Net proceeds to go music education programs for underserved youth, and performers included Glen Hansard (performing "We Can Work It Out"), a surprise appearance from Patti Smith ("She's Leaving Home"), Christopher Cross ("Mother Nature's Son"), Resistance Revival Chorus ("Let It Be"), Denny Laine of The Moody Blues and Wings with Heart's Nancy Wilson ("Mull of Kintyre" with Christopher Cross and "Band On The Run"), Lyle Lovett ("Yesterday"), Peter Asher ("A World Without Love" with Lyle Lovett), Graham Nash ("For No One"), Jennifer Nettles ("Silly Love Songs"), Bettye Lavette ("Maybe I'm Amazed"), and more.

The finale of the night was a big group rendition of "Hey Jude." Watch attendee-taken video clips from the whole evening below.