Patti Smith, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Keanu Reeves & more on Tibet House 2022’s virtual lineup

The annual Tibet House Benefit, which usually happens at NYC's Carnegie Hall, is going virtual again in 2022, happening March 3 at 8 PM Eastern via Mandolin. Tickets are on sale.

Philip Glass is, as usual, the curator of the 2022 lineup, which will include performances by Trey Anastasio, Patti Smith, Laurie Anderson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Angélique Kidjo, Margo Price, Punch Brothers, The Fiery Furnaces, Tenzin Choegyal, Rubin Kodheli, The Scorchio Quartet and... Keanu Reeves. Can a Dogstar revival be far off? The benefit will also feature special greetings by Iggy Pop, New Order frontman Bernard Sumner and more to be announced.

Proceeds from ticket sales, which include some VIP options, support the Tibet House US, a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy "founded in 1987 at the request of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to ensure the survival of the unique Tibetan civilization."

Patti Smith will be performing her own livestream show in February.