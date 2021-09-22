Patti Smith, Lenny Kaye, Nikolai Fraiture & more on lineup for NYC Block Party for Climate Week

Patti Smith just played a big hometown show at SummerStage in Central Park (along with sets at Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park and Riot Fest in Chicago), and she's now announced she has another NYC performance happening this weekend. It's at a Climate Week event hosted by Pathway to Paris, the climate change-combatting organization co-founded by Rebecca Foon and Jesse Paris Smith (Patti's daughter), and happening at the Elizabeth Street Garden on September 25.

Along with Patti, the lineup includes her bandmate Lenny Kaye (DJ set), Nikolai Fraiture of The Strokes, Jonathan Toubin (DJ set), Acapella Soul, Arts Elektra, Adam Amram Family Band, Martha Mooke, and more, and there will also be test rides on electric bikes from Helm, boxing lessons from Overthrow, meditation with Modo Yoga, raffles, workshops, things for kids to do, and more. It's free to attend, and they'll be taking donations.

Speaking of Elizabeth Street Garden, they are fighting attempts by the city to evict them. Their latest post on Instagram reads:

URGENT! The City is attempting to circumvent the legal process! ❗️please share this post❗️

Call To Action at LINK IN BIO Now, at the eleventh hour, with ESG's litigation still pending , the Department of Housing Preservation & Development (@nychousing )has sent a notice to terminate the lease for the Garden. The judge has not issued a ruling yet! The City is attempting to achieve through lease termination what it has not yet achieved through litigation. ESG promises to vigorously oppose this unseemly action and demands that HPD respect the existing stipulation and rescind this notice until there is a final decision from the Court. #SaveESG #ElizabethStreetGarden

You can learn more and send a letter to contact your representatives to help save the garden here.