Patti Smith & Lenny Kaye postpone NYC-area shows to February

Patti Smith was scheduled to play two NYC-area shows to close out the year this month, one at Brooklyn Steel on December 28 and another a couple nights later at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on December 30. With Omicron continuing to surge throughout the area, both shows have been postponed until February, and the new dates are Brooklyn Steel on February 22 and Capitol Theatre on February 24.

Also scheduled for December was a 75th birthday celebration for longtime Patti Smith Group guitarist Lenny Kaye, set for Bowery Ballroom on December 27. That's now been moved on February as well, on February 27 at Bowery Ballroom. He'll be joined by some "friends" at the show, and while their names are to be announced, his 70th birthday show at the same venue included a 9-song set from Patti Smith and Her Band, a set of Nuggets songs with fellow Patti Smith band members Jay Dee Daugherty and Tony Shanahan, along with Andy York, plus sets with The Lenny Kaye Connection and Tom Clark.

See pictures from Patti Smith's Riot Fest 2021 set below.