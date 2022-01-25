Patti Smith, Nikki Giovanni, Saul Williams & more on Big Ears literary lineup

The 2022 edition of Big Ears happens March 24-27 in Knoxville, TN with a lineup that includes Low, Bonny Light Horseman, Yves Tumor, Moses Sumney, Bill Callahan, and lots more. In addition to the music, Big Ears also has program of readings and performances from poets, essayists, and writers. The literary lineup has just been announced and includes Nikki Giovanni, Patti Smith, Saul Williams, Nikky Finney, Hanif Abdurraqi, and Cornelius Eady.

Patti Smith's 'Words & Music,' which features readings and acoustic performance, is one of two shows she's doing at Big Ears -- the other is a full electric set with her band.

Nikky Finney has two Big Ears events: a reading in collaboration with cellist / composer Tomeka Reid, as well as a conversation with singer-songwriter Tift Merritt.

Saul Williams also has two Big Ears events: a solo spoken word set, and a presentation of his multimedia show MartyrLoserKing.

Learn more about Big Ears' Writers & Poets lineup here.

Festival passes for Big Ears 2022 are on sale now and this year's music lineup also includes Sparks, Animal Collective, John Zorn, Meredith Monk, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Annette Peacock, Kronos Quartet, Dawn Richard, Bill Frisell, Sons of Kemet, Bill Callahan, Marc Ribot, Yves Tumor, Efterklang, Mdou Moctar, Arooj Aftab, Shabaka Hutchings & Knoxville Chamber Orchestra, Cassandra Jenkins, Angel Bat Dawid, Mary Lattimore, Fennesz, Lido Pimienta, Christian Scott Atunde Ajudah, and more.

Patti Smith has NYC shows, a livestream and more on the horizon.