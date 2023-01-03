Patti Smith paid tribute to Vivienne Westwood at Brooklyn Steel (videos, setlists, night 1 pics)

Patti Smith played a pair of NYC birthday shows to end 2022, on December 29 and 30 at Brooklyn Steel. With Horses classic "Redondo Beach," her second song at both shows, she paid tribute to the iconoclastic designer Vivienne Westwood, who passed away on the 29th. "Goodbye, Vivienne," Patti said after the performance. Watch video of that below.

We attended night one, which featured Patti bantering through the set, saying "2023 is the year we should all try to correct the small things." After "Pissing In A River," she announced she was going to "actually take a piss," and the band played a medley of covers having to do with time: The Outsiders' "Time Won't Let Me," Cher's "If I Could Turn Back Time," and Kai Winding & His Orchestra's "Time Is On My Side." When Patti returned, she and her son played a cover of Bob Dylan's "One Too Many Mornings," but before they played it, she shared an anecdote: that when she was younger she would listen to the song over and over, wishing the guy singing it would be with her -- and when she was older and had the opportunity to make that happen, she rejected him because she was seeing Tom Verlaine. Later, Patti and the band covered "Time Has Come Today" by The Chambers Brothers after a rollicking rendition of "Ain't It Strange." The night came to a close with an encore featuring "Happy Birthday To You" for longtime guitarist Lenny Kaye and "Gloria (In Excelsis Deo)."

Highlights from the show on December 30 included guest appearances by Patti's daughter Jesse Paris Smith, plus Yuki Burns and Steven Sebring, a sock change by Patti, and more.

Check out photos from night one by P Squared, along with attendee-taken video, and the setlists for both shows, below.

Setlist: Patti Smith @ Brooklyn Steel, 12/29/2022 (via)

Dancing Barefoot

Redondo Beach

Free Money

Ghost Dance

Because the Night

My Blakean Year

Nine

Pissing in a River

Time Won't Let Me (The Outsiders cover)

If I Could Turn Back Time (Cher cover)

Time Is on My Side (Kai Winding & His Orchestra cover)

One Too Many Mornings (Bob Dylan cover)

Peaceable Kingdom / People Have the Power

Summer Cannibals

Ain't It Strange

Time Has Come Today (The Chambers Brothers cover)

People Have the Power

Encore:

Happy Birthday to You (Mildred J. Hill & Patty Hill cover) (for Lenny Kaye)

Gloria (In Excelsis Deo)

Setlist: Patti Smith @ Brooklyn Steel, 12/30/2022 (via)

Dancing Barefoot

Redondo Beach

Free Money

Ghost Dance (Patti takes a break to change her socks)

Because the Night

My Blakean Year

Nine

Pissing in a River

Time Won't Let Me (The Outsiders cover)

If I Could Turn Back Time (Cher cover)

Time Is on My Side (Kai Winding & His Orchestra cover)

One Too Many Mornings (Bob Dylan cover)

Peaceable Kingdom / People Have the Power

Ain't It Strange

Summer Cannibals

Happy Birthday to You (Mildred J. Hill & Patty Hill cover) (with Jesse Paris Smith and Yuki Burns and Steven Sebring)

Time Has Come Today (The Chambers Brothers cover)

People Have the Power

Encore:

Gloria (In Excelsis Deo) (with Jesse Paris Smith)