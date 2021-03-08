Patti Smith paying tribute to Robert Mapplethorpe at Brooklyn “NY PopsUp” performance

The NY PopsUp performance series and initiative for arts recovery in New York kicked off in February with a tribute to healthcare workers from at Javits Center from Jon Batiste, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Cecile McLorin Salvant, and Ayodele Casel, and is set to continue through Labor Day. According to organizers, not all performances will be announced in advance, but Patti Smith was already revealed to be a participant, and now we know when we can see her performance: on Tuesday, March 9 at 12:30 PM ET at The Brooklyn Museum. She'll be paying tribute to Robert Mapplethorpe on the anniversary of his death (3/9/1989), and as a thank you to museum employees, with an "afternoon of poetry and music." The performance will stream on NY PopUp's Instagram.

Patti Smith has another in-person performance in NY coming up, to celebrate Bob Dylan's 80th birthday in May.