Patti Smith performing & reading on upcoming livestream

Patti Smith released memoir, Year of the Monkey, last September, and she'll be celebrating it at an upcoming livestreamed event. It's being broadcast from Brooklyn's Murmrr Theatre on September 4 at 9 PM ET, and it's being billed as "her only staged program of 2020." For the "evening of words and music," she'll be reading from Year of the Monkey and playing songs with her bandmate Tony Shanahan. Cinematographer Matthew Schroeder is filming the stream, and tickets to watch go on sale Friday 8/7 at 11 AM ET.

Meanwhile, Patti appeared on Pathway to Paris' Earth Day celebration in June, along with Michael Stipe, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea, Tony Hawk, Cat Power, Ben Harper, The Strokes' Nikolai Fraiture, Patrick Watson, and more. If you missed it, you can stream it below.