Patti Smith played Central Park (pics, videos, setlist)

Having just played Riot Fest in Chicago (pics) and Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park (pics), NYC legend Patti Smith played a free hometown show at SummerStage in Central Park on Sunday (9/19).

Patti dedicated songs to two legends who recently passed, Lee "Scratch" Perry (the reggae-tinged "Redondo Beach") and Charlie Watts ("Beneath the Southern Cross"), but it was CBGB owner Hilly Kristal who got a shoutout before Patti and her band covered The Rolling Stones' "I'm Free." "So good to be in the city that birthed us. We would like to send this one out to Hilly Kristal," guitarist Lenny Kaye said, and the cover was given an extra New York twist when they worked in a bit of Lou Reed's "Walk on the Wild Side."

Patti also dedicated "Because the Night" to her late husband Fred "Sonic" Smith of the MC5, and she led the crowd in a singalong of "Happy Birthday" to her friend George.

Her set included other classics like "Free Money, "Ain't It Strange," "Pissing In A River," and "Land / Gloria," and she played the Bob Dylan and Stevie Wonder covers that she included on her new Live At Electric Lady EP.

Setlist, a few fan-shot videos, and more photos by Sachyn Mital below...

Patti Smith @ Central Park - 9/19/2021 Setlist (via)

Grateful

Redondo Beach (dedicated to Lee “Scratch” Perry)

Free Money

Ghost Dance

Perfect Moon (Poetry)

Dancing Barefoot

Ain't It Strange

Beneath the Southern Cross (dedicated to Charlie Watts)

Blame It on the Sun (Stevie Wonder cover)

I'm Free (The Rolling Stones cover) (with snippet of Lou Reed’s “ Walk on the Wild Side”)

Because the Night

Happy Birthday to You (to Patti’s friend George)

Pissing in a River

One Too Many Mornings (Bob Dylan cover)

Land / Gloria

Encore:

People Have the Power