Patti Smith plots “Songs & Stories” tour for new book, adds 2nd NYC birthday show

Patti Smith will release A Book of Days on November 15 via Penguin. It was inspired by her Instagram, and features 365 photos taken throughout a single year. Here are details:

In 2018, without any plan or agenda for what might happen next, Patti Smith posted her first Instagram photo: her hand with the simple message “Hello Everybody!” Known for shooting with her beloved Land Camera 250, Smith started posting images from her phone including portraits of her kids, her radiator, her boots, and her Abyssinian cat, Cairo. Followers felt an immediate affinity with these miniature windows into Smith’s world, photographs of her daily coffee, the books she’s reading, the graves of beloved heroes—William Blake, Dylan Thomas, Sylvia Plath, Simone Weil, Albert Camus. Over time, a coherent story of a life devoted to art took shape, and more than a million followers responded to Smith’s unique aesthetic in images that chart her passions, devotions, obsessions, and whims. Original to this book are vintage photographs: anniversary pearls, a mother’s keychain, and a husband’s Mosrite guitar. Here, too, are photos from Smith’s archives of life on and off the road, train stations, obscure cafés, a notebook always nearby. In wide-ranging yet intimate daily notations, Smith shares dispatches from her travels around the world.

To celebrate, Patti will go on a book tour this fall where she'll share "Songs and Stories." That begins in NYC on November 14 at The Strand, and includes stops in DC, Miami, Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle and more.

Patti has also added a second Brooklyn Steel Birthday show on December 29. Tickets for the 12/29 show go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 AM, and you can still get tickets for 12/30 (Patti's actual birthday) as well.

Patti Smith - 2022 Tour Dates

Nov 14 - New York Strand Books - at Cooper Union ("Songs and Stories")

Nov 17 - Washington Lisner Auditorium ("Songs and Stories")

Nov 18 - Miami Miami Book Fair ("Songs and Stories")

Nov 20 - Chicago Chicago Humanities Festival ("Songs and Stories")

Nov 21 - Nashville OZ Artst ("Songs and Stories")

Nov 22 - Philadelphia Free Library ("Songs and Stories")

Nov 28 - San Francisco Sydney Goldstein Theater ("Songs and Stories")

Nov 29 - Santa Cruz Rio Theatre ("Songs and Stories")

Nov 30 - San Rafael Dominican University of California ("Songs and Stories")

Dec 1 - Portland Arlene Schnitzer Hall - at Cooper Union ("Songs and Stories")

Dec 2 - Seattle Town Hall ("Songs and Stories")

Dec 5 - Los Angeles Saban Theatre with her Band ("Songs and Stories")

Dec 29 - Brooklyn Brooklyn Steel with her Band

Dec 30 - Brooklyn Brooklyn Steel with her Band