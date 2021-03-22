Patti Smith, Steve Earle & more added to City Winery NYC reopening schedule

City Winery recently announced the initial reopening schedule for their new Manhattan location at Pier 57, where, starting on April 2 (when NY venues are allowed to reopen at limited capacity), they plan to hold nightly concerts (each limited to 100 people seated, which is 25% of their capacity). They've now expanded that lineup, adding performances from Patti Smith, with an acoustic trio featuring Tony Shanahan and Jackson Smith (April 9 and 10), Steve Earle (April 13, 14 and 15), a night of comedy with Mark Normand, Joe List, Cipha Sounds, Wil Sylvince, Sarah Tollemache and Damani Seale (April 5), and more. Tickets to all shows are on sale now, and you can see their initial lineup in full below.

The venue will be taking COVID safety precautions upon reopening, including maintaining six feet separation between parties with socially distanced tables, installing of a new air filtration system, and working CLEAR for their Health Pass, an app that allows users to verify their COVID testing and vaccine status.

CITY WINERY 2021 REOPENING SCHEDULE

April 5 - Uncorked Comedy feat. Mark Normand, Joe List, Cipha Sounds, Wil Sylvince, Sarah Tollemache & Damani Seale (8pm)

April 6 & 7 - Rufus Wainwright Early (7pm) + Late Show (9:30pm)

April 8 - Joseph Arthur Art Opening + CW Wine Launch + Show (8pm)

April 9 & 10 - Patti Smith Acoustic Trio feat. Tony Shanahan and Jackson Smith (8pm)

April 11 - James Maddock (8pm)

April 13 - 15 - Steve Earle (8pm)

April 17 - Raul Malo Early Show (7pm) + Late Show (9:30pm)

April 23 - Jesse's Girl Early (7pm) + Late Show (9:30pm)

April 24 - Martin Sexton Early Show (7pm) + Late Show (9:30pm)

April 27 - 29 - The Southside Johnny Trio w/ Jeff Kazee & Neil Pawley (8pm)

April 30 - Jesse's Girl Early (7pm) + Late Show (9:30pm)

May 1 – Joan Osborne (7pm)

May 5 & 6 - Keb' Mo' Early Show (7pm) + Late Show (9:30pm)

May 7 – Jesse’s Girl Early (7pm) + Late Show (9:30pm)

May 8 & 9 – G. Love & Chuck Treece Early (7pm) + Late Show (9:30pm)

May 15-18 – Citizen Cope (8pm)