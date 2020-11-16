Patti Smith streaming Black Friday performance

Patti Smith has announced a virtual performance streaming this month. She's playing a Black Friday show on Veeps on November 27 at 3 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

We saw Patti at the 2020 Tibet House Benefit at Carnegie Hall in February, not long before concerts went on pause for coronavirus lockdown, and since then she's made multiple livestream appearances, including singing "People Have the Power" with Joan Baez, Michael Stipe, Cyndi Lauper, Lenny Kaye, and others for the sixth anniversary of her daughter Jesse Paris Smith's climate change awareness charity Pathway to Paris.

Even more recently, she and Lenny took to the streets of NYC to perform the song for NYC voters.

Meanwhile, last month Patti appeared on an episode of Marc Maron's WTF Podcast:

Patti Smith has been at the vanguard of art, poetry, rock and roll, and other forms of self-expression since the 1960s. But this talk with Marc happens to be her very first one-on-one conversation done over Zoom. They talk about Patti’s days living at the Hotel Chelsea, carrying on the legacy of the Beat Generation, and forming life-changing relationships with William Borroughs, Sam Shepard, Allen Ginsberg, and Bob Dylan, among others. Patti also recalls the most mortifying live performance moment of her career, which happened for all the world to see.

Stream the episode below.