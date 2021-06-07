Patton Oswalt announces “Who’s Ready to Laugh?” tour

Patton Oswalt will be back on the road doing standup on the "Who's Ready to Laugh?" Tour which includes shows this year and in 2022. The 2021 dates, which kick off on September 10 in Medford, MA, includes shows in New Haven, DC, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Philly, Minneapolis, Detroit, the L.A. area (Anaheim), San Diego, Portland, Oakland, St Louis, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and a New Year's Eve show in Seattle. There are a few winter 2022 shows (Salt Lake City, Denver, Austin and Dallas), and April dates in Milwaukee and Chicago. All dates are listed in the tour poster below.

The NYC show happens October 8 at Kings Theater and the Anaheim show is at City National Grove of Anaheim on November 13. Tickets for those shows and the whole tour go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM local with presales starting Tuesday, June 8 at 10 AM Eastern (use password PATTON).

Patton is part of the TV series adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Sandman.