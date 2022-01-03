Patton Oswalt releases statement after Dave Chappelle photo controversy

Dave Chappelle has continued doing shows following the controversy over his 2021 Netflix special, The Closer, which was accused of being transphobic, including a New Year's Eve date at the Seattle Center. He brought out Patton Oswalt for the set, and Oswalt posted pictures of the two of them together on his Instagram, writing, "Finished me set at Marion Oliver McCaw Hall and got a text from Dave Chappelle. Come over to the arena he’s performing in next door and do a guest set. Why not? I waved good-bye to this hell-year with a genius I started comedy with 34 years ago. He works an arena like he’s talking to one person and charming their skin off. Anyway, I ended the year with a real friend and a deep laugh. Can’t ask for much more."

After receiving criticism for sharing the picture, and his continued support of Chappelle, Oswalt posted a follow-up to his original post, saying that he and Chappelle "100% disagree about transgender rights & representation," and continuing, "I support trans peoples’ rights — ANYONE’S rights — to live safely in the world as their fullest selves. For all the things he’s helped ME evolve on, I’ll always disagree with where he stands NOW on transgender issues."

"I’m an LGBTQ ally," Oswalt continued. "I’m a loyal friend. There’s friction in those traits that I need to reconcile myself, and not let cause feels of betrayal in ANYONE else. And I’m sorry, truly sorry, that I didn’t consider the hurt this would cause. Or the DEPTH of that hurt." Read his message in full below: