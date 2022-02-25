Paul McCartney adds new Fenway Park show to 2022 tour

Last week, Paul McCartney announced his 2022 "GOT BACK Tour," his first outing since 2019, with dates at stadiums and arenas in Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Fort Worth, Hollywood, Syracuse, Boston, Baltimore, the NYC-area, and more. Tickets went on sale today, and because of demand he's added an additional date in Boston. It happens the day after the first at the same venue, on June 8 at Fenway Park. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Monday, February 28 at 10 AM.

See Paul's updated dates below, and get vinyl, books and merch from him and The Beatles in the BV store.

PAUL MCCARTNEY: 2022 TOUR

Thursday, April 28 - Spokane, WA- Spokane Arena

Monday, May 2- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, May 3- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, May 6- Oakland, CA- Oakland Arena

Friday, May 13- Los Angeles, CA- SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, May 17- Fort Worth, TX- Dickies Arena

Saturday, May 21- Winston Salem, NC- Truist Field

Wednesday, May 25- Hollywood, FL- Hard Rock Live

Saturday, May 28- Orlando, FL- Camping World Stadium

Tuesday, May 31- Knoxville, TN- Thompson-Boling Arena

Saturday, June 4- Syracuse, NY- Carrier Dome

Tuesday, June 7- Boston, MA- Fenway Park

Wednesday, June 8- Boston, MA- Fenway Park

Sunday, June 12- Baltimore, MD- Oriole Park

Thursday, June 16- East Rutherford, NJ- MetLife Stadium

See pictures from Paul's 2017 show at Nassau Coliseum below.