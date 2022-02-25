Paul McCartney adds new Fenway Park show to 2022 tour
Last week, Paul McCartney announced his 2022 "GOT BACK Tour," his first outing since 2019, with dates at stadiums and arenas in Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Fort Worth, Hollywood, Syracuse, Boston, Baltimore, the NYC-area, and more. Tickets went on sale today, and because of demand he's added an additional date in Boston. It happens the day after the first at the same venue, on June 8 at Fenway Park. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Monday, February 28 at 10 AM.
See Paul's updated dates below, and get vinyl, books and merch from him and The Beatles in the BV store.
PAUL MCCARTNEY: 2022 TOUR
Thursday, April 28 - Spokane, WA- Spokane Arena
Monday, May 2- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena
Tuesday, May 3- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena
Friday, May 6- Oakland, CA- Oakland Arena
Friday, May 13- Los Angeles, CA- SoFi Stadium
Tuesday, May 17- Fort Worth, TX- Dickies Arena
Saturday, May 21- Winston Salem, NC- Truist Field
Wednesday, May 25- Hollywood, FL- Hard Rock Live
Saturday, May 28- Orlando, FL- Camping World Stadium
Tuesday, May 31- Knoxville, TN- Thompson-Boling Arena
Saturday, June 4- Syracuse, NY- Carrier Dome
Tuesday, June 7- Boston, MA- Fenway Park
Wednesday, June 8- Boston, MA- Fenway Park
Sunday, June 12- Baltimore, MD- Oriole Park
Thursday, June 16- East Rutherford, NJ- MetLife Stadium
See pictures from Paul's 2017 show at Nassau Coliseum below.