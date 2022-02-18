Paul McCartney announces 2022 US tour (MetLife Stadium, SoFi Stadium, more)

Paul McCartney has announced the "GOT BACK Tour," a 13-date US run and his his first live shows since 2019. It begins on April 28 in Spokane, WA and runs through June, hitting Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Fort Worth, Hollywood, Syracuse, Boston, Baltimore, East Rutherford (NJ) and more. See all dates below.

The NYC-area date happens on June 16 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, Paul's first show at the venue since 2016. Tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 am local time, with an American Express presale beginning Tuesday, February 22 at 10 AM local time.

PAUL MCCARTNEY: 2022 TOUR

Thursday, April 28 - Spokane, WA- Spokane Arena

Monday, May 2- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, May 3- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, May 6- Oakland, CA- Oakland Arena

Friday, May 13- Los Angeles, CA- SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, May 17- Fort Worth, TX- Dickies Arena

Saturday, May 21- Winston Salem, NC- Truist Field

Wednesday, May 25- Hollywood, FL- Hard Rock Live

Saturday, May 28- Orlando, FL- Camping World Stadium

Tuesday, May 31- Knoxville, TN- Thompson-Boling Arena

Saturday, June 4- Syracuse, NY- Carrier Dome

Tuesday, June 7- Boston, MA- Fenway Park

Sunday, June 12- Baltimore, MD- Oriole Park

Thursday, June 16- East Rutherford, NJ- MetLife Stadium

See pictures of Paul from ACL Fest 2018 below.