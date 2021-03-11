Paul McCartney announces ‘III Imagined’ ft. St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Damon Albarn & more

It was heavily teased, and now it's official. Paul McCartney has announced III Imagined, a collection of covers, reworked versions and remixes of songs from his 2020 solo album, McCartney III, featuring St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak, Blood Orange, 3D of Massive Attack, Khruangbin, Beck, and Ed O'Brien of Radiohead. According to the description, it was "Personally curated by Paul," and "features an A-List assortment of friends, fans, and brand new acquaintances, each covering and/or reimagining their favorite McCartney III moments in their own signature styles."

The album is due out digitally on April 16, 2021, and on physical media, including limited edition 2LP splatter vinyl, standard 2LP vinyl, and CD, currently set to ship on July 23.

The first single from the album, Dominick Fike's cover of "The Kiss of Venus," is out now, and you can stream that, and find the tracklisting, below.

III Imagined Tracklist:

1. Find My Way (feat. Beck) - 4:53

2. The Kiss of Venus (Dominic Fike) - 2:23

3. Pretty Boys (feat. Khruangbin) - 5:48

4. Women And Wives (St. Vincent Remix) - 3:00

5. Deep Down (Blood Orange Remix) - 4:24

6. Seize The Day (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) - 3:29

7. Slidin’ (EOB Remix) - 2:39

8. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Damon Albarn Remix) - 4:10

9. Lavatory Lil (Josh Homme) - 2:53

10. When Winter Comes (Anderson .Paak Remix) - 2:21

11. Deep Deep Feeling (3D RDN Remix) - 11:23

12. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Idris Elba Remix)* - 2:44

*Physical exclusive