Paul McCartney being honored at “The Music of” benefit at Carnegie Hall

It's been a few years since Michael Dorf's annual "The Music Of..." benefit concert has happened because of the pandemic, but it's set to make its return in 2023 with a celebration of the music of Paul McCartney. It happens on March 15 at Carnegie Hall, and the lineup is still to be announced, but VIP packages are on sale now. Proceeds benefit music education programs for underserved youth.

Previous "The Music Of" benefits have honored the music of Van Morrison, Led Zeppelin, Aretha Franklin, David Bowie, Talking Heads, and more.