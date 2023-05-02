Paul McCartney, Chance the Rapper, ‘Wild Style’ reunion & more events added to Tribeca Fest 2023

The Tribeca Festival continues to announce programming for its 2023 edition which goes down June 7-18 in NYC. They've just announced their lineups for their Storytellers, Directors and Reunions series. Tickets for all Tribeca Festival events and screenings just went on sale today as well.

The Storytellers series includes Paul McCartney talking with Conan O'Brien on a live taping of the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend (June 15 at BMCC), John Mellencamp in conversation with David Letterman (June 8 at BMCC), Chance the Rapper (June 14 at Indeed Theater at Spring Studios), a GovBall-presented Diplo event (June 10 at Indeed Theater at Spring Studios), the previously announced Megan Thee Stallion conversation (June 15 at Beacon Theatre), and more.

The Reunions series includes a screening of classic hip hop movie Wild Style, followed by a Q&A with director Charlie Ahearn, and the film's Lee Quiñones, Fab 5 Freddy, and Grand Wizzard Theodore, moderated by Pitchfork's Alphonse Pierre (June 10 at SVA Theatre); and a screening of New Jack City with director Mario Van Peebles, plus Michael Michele and Fab 5 Freddy (June 17 at SVA Theatre).

The Directors series features conversations with David Fincher and Steven Soderbergh (June 15 at Indeed Theater at Spring Studios), and Patty Jenkins and Katie Holmes (June 8 at SVA Theatre).

Tribeca Fest 2023 also features films on Gloria Gaynor, Biz Markie, Tierra Whack, Indigo Girls, Milli Vanilli, Gogol Bordello, Alicia Keys, and more, plus Gala Events with Cyndi Lauper, Megan Thee Stallion, French Montana, Carlos Santana and more.

Check out the full Storytellers, Reunions and Directors series lineup below.

2023 TRIBECA FESTIVAL STORYTELLERS

Paul McCartney in Conversation with Conan O’Brien for a podcast recording of Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

Born in Liverpool in 1942, Paul McCartney was raised in the city and educated at the Liverpool Institute. Since writing his first song at 14, McCartney has dreamed and dared to be different. He will be joined in conversation by Conan O’Brien. The pair will discuss McCartney’s new book 1964: Eyes of the Storm, which is being published on June 13. The book showcases 275 of McCartney’s rediscovered photos from his archive from the end of 1963 and beginning of 1964 when Beatlemania erupted. The conversation will be recorded for a future episode of O’Brien’s podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.”

DATE: Thursday, June 15

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: BMCC

John Mellencamp in Conversation with David Letterman

John Mellencamp is one of the most highly respected singer/songwriters of a generation. He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, ASCAP Foundation’s Champion Award, The Woody Guthrie Award and Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award, the Founders Award, and a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He will be joined in conversation by David Letterman who can currently be seen hosting My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, a four-time Emmy-nominated interview show streaming on Netflix.

DATE: Thursday, June 8

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: BMCC

Lin-Manuel Miranda in Conversation with Rosie Perez

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning songwriter, actor, director and producer. He is the creator and original star of Broadway’s Tony-winning HAMILTON and In the Heights. Miranda is the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award, the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors and the 2019 Portrait of a Nation Prize. He has received stars on both the Puerto Rico Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He will be joined in conversation by Academy Award-nominated actress Rosie Perez.

DATE: Tuesday, June 13

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: BMCC

Chance the Rapper

Multi-Grammy award winner Chance the Rapper has built a multi-faceted career across music, film, television, and art. His new body of work, Star Line Gallery, has premiered at art institutions around the world including Art Basel and Los Angeles’ Museum Of Contemporary Art (MOCA).

DATE: Wednesday, June 14

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

Gov Ball x Tribeca Presents: Diplo

Born in Mississippi and raised in Florida, Diplo’s 20-year career began with his now-legendary Philly club night Hollertronix. The three-time Grammy-winner is also a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD (with Sia and Labrinth), and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson.

DATE: Saturday, June 10

TIME: 12:00 PM

LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

Selected Shorts Live with Roxane Gay – Live taping and performances. The theme of this Live-from-Tribeca episode of the beloved program, Selected Shorts, is “Night at the Movies.” On Wednesday, June 14, the Tribeca Festival will partner with Selected Shorts at Symphony Space in New York City for an evening of short stories dedicated to the love affair between fiction and filmmaking. New York Times Bestselling author Roxane Gay will guest-host the show with other special guests.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter is an Emmy, Tony and Grammy award-winning actor, singer, director, producer, composer, and playwright, best known for FX’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated drama “Pose” and Broadway’s Kinky Boots.

DATE: Thursday, June 15

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

Hailee Steinfeld

Academy Award-nominated actress, multi-platinum recording musician, and producer, Hailee Steinfeld remains a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

DATE: Friday, June 16

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

You Feeling This? with James Kim and JT Green (iHeartRadio and Overtones Media) – World premiere and performance.

The anthology fiction podcast You Feeling This? will make its world premiere with a live performance of the show. The event will feature showrunner James Kim and composers Ryo Baum and Robert Garrova playing a live score to several episodes from the audio series. There will also be a discussion with JT Green and a musical performance from Katy Kirby. You Feeling This? is a fiction podcast mixtape about love, presented by iHeartRadio and Overtones Media.

2023 TRIBECA FESTIVAL DIRECTORS SERIES

David Fincher in conversation with Steven Soderberg

David Fincher directs movies, television, commercials, and music videos. He will be joined in conversation by Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh.

DATE: Thursday, June 15

TIME: 8:00 PM

LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

Patty Jenkins in conversation with Katie Holmes

Patty Jenkins is an award-winning director, writer and producer best known for directing the blockbuster Wonder Woman and her debut Oscar-winning feature Monster. She was the first woman to direct a film with a budget over 100 million, the first to direct a film budget over 200 million, and she currently holds the title as the director of the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman and the highest paid female director in history. She will be joined in conversation by director and actress Katie Holmes.

DATE: Thursday, June 8

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: SVA Theatre

2023 TRIBECA FESTIVAL REUNIONS

Wild Style, (United States).

Universally hailed as the classic hip hop movie, Wild Style tells the story of Zoro, played by the graffiti legend Lee Quiñones, in his subway art romance with the graffiti queen Sandra "Lady Pink" Fabara. Fab Five Freddy, who helped Charlie Ahearn create Wild Style from its inception, stars as the smooth impresario Phade. Following the outlaw artists through the train yards to the clubs, Wild Style climaxes at a massive outdoor jam, definitely the most famous hip hop party in history! Directed, written and produced by Charlie Ahearn. With Lee Quiñones, Lady Pink, Fab 5 Freddy, Patti Astor, Andrew Witten, Busy Bee, Grand Wizzard Theodore.

After the Movie: A panel with Charlie Ahearn, Lee Quiñones, Fab 5 Freddy, and Grand Wizzard Theodore, moderated by Pitchfork staff writer Alphonse Pierre.

DATE: June 10

TIME: 2:30 PM

LOCATION: SVA Theatre

How Stella Got Her Groove Back, (United States)

Through good times and bad, Stella (Angela Bassett) and Delilah (Whoopi Goldberg) have always had each other. Now, Stella's so busy building a life that she's forgotten to really live. But Delilah is about to change all that. What starts as a quick trip to Jamaica, ends as an exhilarating voyage of self discovery as Stella learns to open her heart and find love - even if it's with a man 20 years her junior. Directed by Kevin Rodney Sullivan. Written by Terry McMillan, Ron Bass. Produced by Deborah Schindler. With Angela Bassett, Taye Diggs, Whoopi Goldberg, Regina King. A 20th Century Fox release.

After the Movie: A panel with Kevin Sullivan and Angela Bassett, moderated by Torell Shavone Taylor.

DATE: Saturday, June 17

TIME: 4:00 PM

LOCATION: SVA Theatre

New Jack City, (United States)

Wesley Snipes stars in this hard-edged film based on a frightening true world as Nino Brown, an American success story – with a twist. He's young, handsome, smart, rich, successful, and prominent in his community. But Nino Brown is a big-time drug baron. Determined to end the remorseless evil of Nino's drug empire, two street-smart policemen will stop at nothing to destroy his organization. Directed by Mario Van Peebles. Written by Thomas Lee Wright, Barry Michael Cooper. Produced by George Jackson, Doug McHenry. With Wesley Snipes, Ice-T, Mario Van Peebles, Judd Nelson. A Warner Brothers release.

After the Movie: A panel with Mario Van Peebles, Michael Michele, and Fab 5 Freddy.

DATE: Saturday, June 17

TIME: 8:00 PM

LOCATION: SVA Theatre