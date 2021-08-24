Paul McCartney on Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts: “Charlie was a rock”

Legendary Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts passed away on Tuesday (8/24), and in the wake of this devastating news tributes have been coming in from fellow musicians. One of those is a video message from Paul McCartney:

"So sad to hear about Charlie Watts, the Stones drummer, dying," Paul says. "Was a lovely guy and I knew he was ill, but I didn't know it was this ill. So, lots of love to his family, his wife and kids and his extended family, and condolences to the Stones, this will be a huge blow to them, because Charlie was a rock, and a fantastic drummer, steady as a rock. Anyway, so, love, love you Charlie, always loved you, beautiful man, and great condolences and sympathy to his family." Paul's fellow Beatle, Ringo Starr, also paid tribute to Charlie, writing, "God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family."

