Paul McCartney pays tribute to Gerry and the Pacemakers’ Gerry Marsden

Paul McCartney has paid tribute to fellow Liverpool musician Gerry Marsden, leader of Gerry and the Pacemakers (who, like The Beatles, were produced by George Martin and managed by Brian Epstein), who died at age 78 on Sunday (1/3).

"Gerry was a mate from our early days in Liverpool," Paul wrote. "He and his group were our biggest rivals on the local scene. His unforgettable performances of You’ll Never Walk Alone and Ferry Cross the Mersey remain in many people’s hearts as reminders of a joyful time in British music. My sympathies go to his wife Pauline and family. See ya, Gerry. I’ll always remember you with a smile."

Paul posted the tribute along with a photo of The Beatles, Gerry and the Pacemakers, and Roy Orbison from 1963:

Liverpool's Cavern Club, where both the Pacemakers and The Beatles got their start, also posted a tribute: