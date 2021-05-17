Paul McCartney & Rick Rubin team for Hulu docuseries ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1′

Paul McCartney will look back at his 60-year music career -- from the Beatles to Wings and solo -- for a new six-part Hulu docu-series titled McCartney 3,2,1. On the series, McCartney will sit down with producer and label owner Rick Rubin for one-on-one conversations.

"Never before have fans had the opportunity to hear Paul McCartney share, in such expansive, celebratory detail, the experience of creating his life’s work – more than 50 years of culture-defining music,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, in a statement. “To be an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came to be is truly enlightening. It is an honor that Paul chose to return to Hulu to share this one-of-a-kind series.”

All six episodes of McCartney 3,2,1 will be out July 16 on Hulu.

McCartney released McCartney III back in December, and then released III Imagined, a collection of covers, reworked versions and remixes of songs from that album featuring St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak, 3D of Massive Attack, Khruangbin, and more, earlier this year.