Paul McCartney shares Beck’s “Find My Way” rework from ‘III Imagined’

Beck has shared his contribution to Paul McCartney's upcoming III Imagined, which features songs from last year's McCartney III reworked/remixed/remade by a whole host of artists. Beck's funky take on "Find My Way" falls somewhere between an remix and a cover. "The way I work with remixes is I'll take the vocal and then I'll just start from scratch," Beck told Apple Music Radio's Zane Lowe. "I'll just build a whole new song. And that particular song, I actually changed it from major to minor, so I had to do a little bit of altering, but I think it served the groove a bit. And also Paul did the album himself as well, playing on the instruments. So it's sort of done in the spirit of the record that he made. I think that's, that's what is great about remixes is completely take liberties and take the song completely somewhere unexpected."

You can watch the video for Beck's version of "Find My Way," and Paul's original, below. III Imagined also features tracks with St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak, Blood Orange, 3D of Massive Attack, Khruangbin, and Ed O'Brien of Radiohead. It's out digitally on April 16 and physically on July 23.

Beck also talked to Zane about the music he's currently working on. "It has a little bit of life to it. It has a consciousness, things I'm working on now. It's a bit gritty, but it's fun. I think the last few records have a little bit more electronic, a bit more modern sounding. So this stuff's just a little bit more guitars out of tune and really loud drums, just loosened and mean."