Paul McCartney teasing something w/ St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, mems of Radiohead, Blur, more

UPDATE: III Imagined is officially announced.

Paul McCartney posted a mysterious video on social media featuring colorful dice and the names of a bunch of artists, including St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Josh Homme, Damon Albarn, Ed O'Brien of Radiohead, Anderson .Paak, Khruangbin, Blood Orange, 3D of Massive Attack, and more:

According to long-running Beatles fan publication Beatlefan, the video, which some of the artists mentioned posted versions of on their own accounts, is teasing a new cover album, IIImagined, featuring versions of songs from Paul's 2020 solo album McCartney III. Here's more from Beatlefan:

More teases about the upcoming McCartney-related project are leaking out on Spotify and in online forums. The album reportedly will be called “IIImagined,” and features other artists covering songs from “McCartney III.” Mentioned so far are “Long Tailed Winter Bird” by Damon Albarn (Gorillaz), “Find My Way” by Beck, “Pretty Boys” by Khruangbin, “Women and Wives” by St. Vincent, “Lavatory Lil” by Josh Homme (Queens of Stone Age, Kyuss, Them Crooked Vultures), “Deep Deep Feeling” by 3D (Robert del Naja from Massive Attack), “«Slidin'” by Ed O'Brien (Radiohead), “The Kiss of Venus” by Dominic Fike, “Seize the Day” by Phoebe Bridgers (Boygenius, Better Oblivion Community Center), “Deep Down” by Blood Orange and “Winter Bird / When Winter Comes” by Anderson.Paak. No word yet on a release date.

Stay tuned.

Meanwhile, Paul is releasing a huge book of lyrics.

We recently listed 35 great Beatles covers by indie/alt artists and the best song on every Beatles album.