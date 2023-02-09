Paul McCartney tribute rehearsal at City Winery announced

Michael Dorf's annual "The Music Of..." benefit concert returns next month with a show honoring Paul McCartney, featuring performances from Natalie Merchant, Bruce Hornsby, Graham Nash, Sammy Rae, Jonathan Russell of The Head and The Heart, Lyle Lovett, Lake Street Dive, Glen Hansard, Allison Russell, Bettye LaVette, Peter Asher, Ingrid Michaelson, The Cactus Blossoms, Shovels & Rope, and musical director Steve Jordan. Before the main event on on March 15 at Carnegie Hall, they've announced a much more intimate "Live Rehearsal Show with Special Guests," happening the night before, on March 14 at City Winery. Tickets are on sale now for members of City Winery's Vinofile program, and will go on sale to the general public soon.

Tickets to the Carnegie Hall show are still available, as well.