Paul McCartney tribute show coming to Carnegie Hall w/ Glen Hansard, Allison Russell & more

Michael Dorf's annual "The Music Of..." benefit concert is returning in 2023, honoring Paul McCartney on March 15 at Carnegie Hall. The initial lineup has been announced, featuring Lake Street Dive, Lyle Lovett, Glen Hansard, Allison Russell, Peter Asher, Ingrid Michaelson, Bettye LaVette, Cactus Blossoms, and Shovels & Rope. Steve Jordan will serve as musical director, and more artists are still to be announced.

VIP packages are available now, and tickets will go on sale to the general public soon. 100% of net proceeds go to music education programs for underserved youth.