Paul Oakenfold accused of sexual harassment by former personal assistant

DJ and producer Paul Oakenfold has been sued by his former personal assistant, who has accused him of sexual harassment, Deadline reports. In a lawsuit filed on Friday (6/2) in LA Superior Court, the plaintiff, identified only as Jane Roe, age 24, says Oakenfold exposed himself to her and masturbated in front of her on four separate days, starting on her first day working with him. On one of those days, in November of 2022, she says he did so four times.

The suit also accuses New Frequency Management and Stepanek Management, both run by CEO Paul Stepanek, and 25 John Does of violating Roe's employment rights. She says she was given a non-disclosure agreement after talking with management about the alleged incident with Oakenfold, and when she didn't sign, says she was threatened with being fired, and not allowed to return to work. She says she eventually signed "under duress," and while she was then allowed to return to work, she says her hours were reduced and she was laid off in March of 2023 due to "a lack of work."

Roe is seeking damages in excess of $25,000 in the suit. Neither Oakenfold nor Stepanek responded to Deadline's request for comment.