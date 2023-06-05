Paul Oakenfold denies “baseless” sexual harassment allegations

Paul Oakenfold has issued a statement denying the allegations that he sexually harassed his former personal assistant. "I want to address recent allegations of sexual harassment made against me," he writes. "Let me be absolutely clear: I categorically deny any and all claims of improper conduct. Respect, integrity, and consent are values I hold dear, and I have always treated everyone with utmost professionalism. It is disheartening to see these baseless accusations, which appear to be nothing more than a calculated attempt to tarnish my reputation and extort money. I am committed to fully cooperating with any investigations to clear my name and will exhaust all legal remedies available, including the option to countersue, to protect my reputation and seek justice. Thank you for your unwavering support and understanding during this challenging time."

The allegations surfaced in a lawsuit filed on Friday, in which the plaintiff, identified as Jane Roe, says Oakenfold exposed himself to her and masturbated in front of her on four separate days. Roe says she later signed a non-disclosure agreement "under duress," and was laid off from her position in March of 2023. She's seeking damages in excess of $25,000.