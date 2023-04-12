Paul Simon announces new album ‘Seven Psalms,’ shares trailer with studio footage, new music & more

Paul Simon has announced his 15th solo album, Seven Psalms. It's his first new album since 2018's In The Blue Light, which featured new renditions of past material (with help from Bryce Dessner and yMusic) and his first album of new material since 2016's Stranger to Stranger. The album, which is due on May 19 via Owl/Legacy, is a 33-minute, seven-piece composition that's meant to be listened to as one continuous piece.

In a trailer for the album, Paul says that the idea for Seven Psalms came to him in a dream, and gradually, he'd wake up between 3:30 and 5 AM two or three nights a week and lyrics would come to him. The trailer also features studio footage and clips of new music, and it has appearances from soe of the album contributors, including British vocal ensemble VOCES8, jazz musician Wynton Marsalis, and Paul's wife, singer/songwriter Edie Brickell. Watch the trailer below. Pre-order here.

Tracklist

1. The Lord

2. Love Is Like A Braid

3. My Professional Opinion

4. Your Forgiveness

5. Trail of Volcanoes

6. The Sacred Harp

7. Wait