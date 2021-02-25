Paul Weller announces new album ‘Fat Pop,’ shares “Cosmic Fringes”
Ever the restless artist, Paul Weller has reinvented himself again for his 16th solo album, Fat Pop (Volume 1), which will be out May 14 via Polydoor and, at least on the first single, has the Modfather dabbling in shiny, synthy rock. With his 2020 tour postponed due to the coronavirus, Paul was left to his own devices, literally, and began making music on his phone. He then sent rough drafts to his band (drummer Ben Gordelier, Ocean Colour Scene's Steve Cradock on guitar and bassist Andy Crofts) who then helped him craft the songs into the new records. Or records, it is Volume 1.
The first single is the strutting "Cosmic Fringes" which owes a little to Gary Numan. You can watch the video for that below.
Fat Pop (Volume 1) features appearances from Lia Metcalfe of Liverpool band The Mysterines, Andy Fairweather Low, and Paul’s daughter, Leah. You can preorder it now in a variety of packages and variants.
Check out album art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
COSMIC FRINGES
TRUE
FAT POP
SHADE OF BLUE
GLAD TIMES
COBWEB / CONNECTIONS
TESTIFY
THAT PLEASURE
FAILED
MOVING CANVAS
IN BETTER TIMES
STILL GLIDES THE STREAM