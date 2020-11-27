Paul Weller gets remixed by Jane Weaver, Gwenno, and more on new EP

Paul Weller of The Jam and The Style Council released a new solo album, On Sunset, earlier this year, and he's turned over a few of its tracks to some pretty cool artists to remix on a new EP that's out today. While On Sunset is very much keeping in the warm soul vein of Weller's 30-year solo career, there's a decided krautrock/prog vibe to all these remixes. Jane Weaver turns "Rockets" into a analogue synth cave exploration; French group Le Superhomard transform "On Sunset" into a gorgeous, orchestral technicolor wonderland; Gwenno chills "Old Father Thyme" to subzero levels; Skeleton Key give "More" a Serge Gainsbourg/Stereolab feel; and Seckou Keita shoot "Rockets" into sun-dappled folk orbit.

The EP is a very cool companion to On Sunset and you can stream it, and the original album, below.

Meanwhile, there's a terrific new Style Council retrospective, and Jane Weaver has a new album on the way.