Paul Weller shares “Glad Times” from upcoming album ‘Fat Pop’

Paul Weller will release Fat Pop Vol 1, his 16th solo album, on May 14 via Polydoor. Ever mercurial, he defied expectations with the album's first single, a spirited synth-rock number "Cosmic Fringes," and now he's back with the second single that shifts directions again. "Glad Time" is more in the soulful style we associate with Weller, but it's a particularly good one with some particularly lovely strings. You can watch the lyric video for it below.

Of the album, Paul says, “It’s a celebration of music and what it’s given us all. No matter what situation you are in, and we’re in one now, music doesn’t let you down, does it?” Some fans might be let down to learn Paul has rescheduled his spring UK tour for 2020, though. Dates will now happen in May and June of 2020. Those are listed below.