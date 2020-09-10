Paul Weller’s The Style Council ready new ‘Long Hot Summers’ retrospective

The Style Council, Paul Weller's '80s post-Jam, jazzy R&B duo with Mick Talbot, are getting a band new career-spanning retrospective, Long Hot Summers: The Story of The Style Council, which will be out October 30. The 2-CD, 3-vinyl-LP set features all their singles, like "My Ever Changing Moods," "The Long Hot Summer," "Shout it To the Top," "You’re The Best Thing," and "Have You Ever Had it Blue?," plus some of their best deep cuts, extended mixes, demos and rarities.

The Style Council was also Weller at his most politically active, when he was an active member of anti-Thatcher musicians collective Red Wedge (with Billy Bragg, Jimmy Somerville and others). With the announce of the compilation, they've shared the extended mix of "Dropping Bombs On The Whitehouse" -- one of the rarities on the album -- which you can check out below.

Long Hot Summers: The Story of The Style Council tracklist:

CD tracklist

Disc One

Headstart for Happiness

Long Hot Summer

My Ever-Changing Moods

Walls Come Tumbling Down!

Party Chambers

Wanted (or Waiter, There's…)

Shout to the Top!

It Just Came to Pieces in My Hands

Come to Milton Keynes

Why I Went Missing

Waiting

Ghosts Of Dachau

Down in the Seine

The Paris Match

Boy Who Cried Wolf

Life at a Top People's Health Farm

Homebreakers

Dropping Bombs On The Whitehouse (Extended version) #

Disc Two

Speak Like a Child

The Lodgers (Or She Was Only…)

Money Go Round

You're the Best Thing

How She Threw It All Away

A Man of Great Promise

The Piccadilly Trail

A Solid Bond in Your Heart

All Gone Away

Sweet Loving Ways

Promised Land

Have You Ever Had It Blue

It Didn't Matter

Spin' Drifting

Here's One That Got Away

A Woman's Song

Changing of the Guard

My Ever-Changing Moods (Demo) #

Shout To The Top (Instrumental)

