Paul Weller’s The Style Council ready new ‘Long Hot Summers’ retrospective
The Style Council, Paul Weller's '80s post-Jam, jazzy R&B duo with Mick Talbot, are getting a band new career-spanning retrospective, Long Hot Summers: The Story of The Style Council, which will be out October 30. The 2-CD, 3-vinyl-LP set features all their singles, like "My Ever Changing Moods," "The Long Hot Summer," "Shout it To the Top," "You’re The Best Thing," and "Have You Ever Had it Blue?," plus some of their best deep cuts, extended mixes, demos and rarities.
The Style Council was also Weller at his most politically active, when he was an active member of anti-Thatcher musicians collective Red Wedge (with Billy Bragg, Jimmy Somerville and others). With the announce of the compilation, they've shared the extended mix of "Dropping Bombs On The Whitehouse" -- one of the rarities on the album -- which you can check out below.
Long Hot Summers: The Story of The Style Council tracklist:
CD tracklist
Disc One
Headstart for Happiness
Long Hot Summer
My Ever-Changing Moods
Walls Come Tumbling Down!
Party Chambers
Wanted (or Waiter, There's…)
Shout to the Top!
It Just Came to Pieces in My Hands
Come to Milton Keynes
Why I Went Missing
Waiting
Ghosts Of Dachau
Down in the Seine
The Paris Match
Boy Who Cried Wolf
Life at a Top People's Health Farm
Homebreakers
Dropping Bombs On The Whitehouse (Extended version) #
Disc Two
Speak Like a Child
The Lodgers (Or She Was Only…)
Money Go Round
You're the Best Thing
How She Threw It All Away
A Man of Great Promise
The Piccadilly Trail
A Solid Bond in Your Heart
All Gone Away
Sweet Loving Ways
Promised Land
Have You Ever Had It Blue
It Didn't Matter
Spin' Drifting
Here's One That Got Away
A Woman's Song
Changing of the Guard
My Ever-Changing Moods (Demo) #
Shout To The Top (Instrumental)
3LP - Vinyl available in standard black or coloured (blue, pink & orange discs)
