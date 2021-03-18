Paupière prep new LP (stream “Sade Sati”), playing BV / M for Montreal’s SXSW showcase tonight

Montreal's Paupière will release their second album, Sade Sati, on May 7 via Lisbon Lux Reords. Since we last heard from them, they've compacted slightly from a trio to a duo, comprised of visual artist Julia Daigle and Pierre-Luc Bégin (Polipe, We Are Wolves), and their sound has mutated a little too into more of a pure synthpop style. The first single off Sade Sati is the gleaming, anthemic title track that owes a little to Tubeway Army but feels very modern at the same time. The track premieres here and you can listen below.

Paupière are part of the BrooklynVegan / M for Montreal showcase for SXSW Online which happens tonight, March 18, from 8-9 PM EDT. Also on the bill: a solo set from No Joy's Jasamine White-Gluz, genre-busting psych band Teke:Teke, and dancy dreampop group Choses Sauvages. You can watch via SXSW Online Channel 2, as well as a 3D VR experience in The Mohawk room via SXSW Online XR. Check out the poster and a quick preview below.