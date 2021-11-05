Pavement add new Brooklyn, LA & Chicago shows to 2022 reunion tour
Pavement announced the North American leg of their 2022 reunion tour this week, and dates included three shows at Brooklyn Kings Theatre on September 30, October 1 and October 2. Tickets for the whole tour went on sale this morning and the three Brooklyn shows are all but sold out, so they've added a fourth Kings Theatre show on October 3.
Tickets for that new Kings Theatre show go on sale Wednesday, November 10 at 10 AM.
UPDATE: They've also added a second Chicago show, happening on September 23 at Chicago Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday 11/12 at 10 AM.
UPDATE 2: The latest addition is a third Los Angeles show, happening on September 8 at Orpheum Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.
Updated tour dates are listed below.
You can pick up classic Pavement albums on vinyl in the BV shop.
Pavement - 2022 Tour Dates
6.02.22 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
6.10.22 - Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound
9.07.22 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
9.08.22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
9.09.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
9.10.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
9.12.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
9.13.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
9.14.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
9.16.22 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre
9.17.22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
9.19.22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
9.20.22 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
9.21.22 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
9.22.22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
9.23.22 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
9.24.22 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
9.26.22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
9.28.22 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
9.30.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10.01.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10.02.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10.03.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10.05.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10.06.22 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
10.08.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10.09.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10.11.22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
10.17.22 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
10.18.22 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
10.19.22 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
10.20.22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10.22.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT
10.23.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.24.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.25.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.27.22 - Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
10.29.22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10.30.22 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
10.31.22 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
11.2.22 - Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall
11.4.22 - Bremen, DE @ Pier 2
11.5.22 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
11.7.22 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
11.8.22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater
11.10.22 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT
11.11.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT