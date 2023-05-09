Pavement add more dates to 2023 tour (4 nights Brooklyn Steel)

Pavement's reunion tour is going longer than you may have thought. In addition to Salt Lake City's Kilby Block Party this weekend and EU/UK dates in July, including a residency at Reykjavik, Iceland's Harpa Center, the indie rock greats have just announced four more NYC shows. Those happen at Brooklyn Steel on September 11-14.

Tickets for those Brooklyn Steel shows go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 AM. All tour dates are listed below.

Check out pics, setlists and recaps of Pavement's 2023 run at Kings Theatre.

Pavement - 2023 Tour Dates:

5.14.23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

7.7.23 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live 2023

7.22.23 – Macclesfield, UK @ Bluedot Festival

7.24.23 – Galway, IE @ Galway International Arts Festival

7.27.23 – Reykjavik, IS @ Harpa

7.28.23 – Reykjavik, IS @ Harpa

7.29.23 – Reykjavik, IS @ Harpa

9.11.23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

9.12.23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

9.13.23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

9.14.23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

