Pavement add to their Bandcamp: ‘Westing (By Musket And Sextant),’ ‘Watery Domestic,’ more

Pavement recently joined Bandcamp, initially making their five studio albums available, and now they've added a few more things. Those include: Westing (By Musket And Sextant), the 1993 compilation released by Drag City that includes early EPs, singles, flexis and more, including their essential Slay Tracks: 1933 - 1969, as well as Demolition Plot J-7, Perfect Sound Forever, and Summer Babe EPs, and more.

They've also put up the 1992 Watery Domestic EP (which includes fan favorite "Shoot the Singer"), and 2010 best-of compilation Quarantine the Past. You can stream all three via Bandcamp below.

Bandcamp recently announced they'd be extending their Bandcamp Friday artist fundraisers, where they waive their share of the profits on the first Friday of the month, through the end of the year. Let's hope Pavement pull out some real rarities for those.

Pavement were supposed to reunite for Primavera Sound this year, but we're gonna have to wait until 2021 for that. Their third album, Wowee Zowee, is getting a 25th Anniversary reissue in August.

We included Pavement's 1994 Frankfurt show in our feature of 15 classic ’90s indie rock & shoegaze concert videos to watch right now.

Stephen Malkmus released the excellent Traditional Techniques earlier this year and we talked to him about it, too.