Pavement add two 1997 live albums to Bandcamp

Pavement joined Bandcamp earlier this year, putting their five studio albums on the service, along with the Westing (By Musket And Sextant) compilation and the Watery Domestic EP. Now, they've added a couple live albums as well.

Both titled Live Europaturnén MCMXCVII, these two live albums -- one with a purple cover and one with an orange cover -- both date from the band's 1997 European tour. The purple one was originally released in 2008 as a bonus LP included with pre-order purchases of the Brighten The Corners: Nicene Creedence Ed re-release and is mostly pulled from the band's April 11, 1997 show at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire.

The orange-covered one was a Record Store Day 2009 release and documents Pavement's August 15 show in Cologne, Germany. It features an early version of "The Hexx" which would show up on 1999's Terror Twilight and here is titled "And Then."

You can listen to both below. The next Bandcamp fundraiser is this Friday (10/2).

Pavement were set to reform for Primavera Sound 2020 before the pandemic canceled everything and they're now set to play the 2021 edition.

Stephen Malkmus released the excellent Traditional Techniques this year, and his tour for it is now scheduled for 2021 as well.