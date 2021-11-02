Pavement announce 2022 North American tour

Indie rock greats Pavement are back next year, having already announced UK and European dates, and they've now announced North American shows, too. Their tour currently starts in San Diego on September 7 and includes stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Kansas City, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Philly, DC, Atlanta, Austin, and more.

The Los Angeles shows happen at the Orpheum Theatre on September 9 & 10 (tickets), and there are currently three Brooklyn shows at Kings Theatre on September 30 and October 1 & 2 (tickets). Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, November 5 at 10 AM local time.

Pavement's entire catalog, that used to be split between Matador, Drag City and Treble Kicker, is now all under the Matador umbrella, and the press release for this tour hints at the Terror Twilight special edition fans have been waiting for: "That music remains untouchable. And eventually, we’ll surely celebrate it with an extravagant package of some sort or another – perhaps one of the band’s canonical and not-yet-reissued LPs." Stay tuned for news on that.

Pavement - 2022 Tour Dates

6.02.22 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

6.10.22 - Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound

9.07.22 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

9.09.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

9.10.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

9.12.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.13.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.14.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.16.22 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre

9.17.22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

9.19.22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

9.20.22 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

9.21.22 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

9.22.22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

9.24.22 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

9.26.22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

9.28.22 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

9.30.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.01.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.02.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.05.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10.06.22 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10.08.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10.09.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10.11.22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

10.17.22 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10.18.22 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

10.19.22 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

10.20.22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10.22.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT

10.23.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.24.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.25.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.27.22 - Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

10.29.22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10.30.22 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

10.31.22 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

11.2.22 - Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

11.4.22 - Bremen, DE @ Pier 2

11.5.22 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11.7.22 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

11.8.22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater

11.10.22 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT

11.11.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT