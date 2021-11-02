Pavement announce 2022 North American tour
Indie rock greats Pavement are back next year, having already announced UK and European dates, and they've now announced North American shows, too. Their tour currently starts in San Diego on September 7 and includes stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Kansas City, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Philly, DC, Atlanta, Austin, and more.
The Los Angeles shows happen at the Orpheum Theatre on September 9 & 10 (tickets), and there are currently three Brooklyn shows at Kings Theatre on September 30 and October 1 & 2 (tickets). Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, November 5 at 10 AM local time.
Pavement's entire catalog, that used to be split between Matador, Drag City and Treble Kicker, is now all under the Matador umbrella, and the press release for this tour hints at the Terror Twilight special edition fans have been waiting for: "That music remains untouchable. And eventually, we’ll surely celebrate it with an extravagant package of some sort or another – perhaps one of the band’s canonical and not-yet-reissued LPs." Stay tuned for news on that.
Pavement - 2022 Tour Dates
6.02.22 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
6.10.22 - Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound
9.07.22 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
9.09.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
9.10.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
9.12.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
9.13.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
9.14.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
9.16.22 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre
9.17.22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
9.19.22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
9.20.22 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
9.21.22 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
9.22.22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
9.24.22 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
9.26.22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
9.28.22 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
9.30.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10.01.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10.02.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10.05.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10.06.22 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
10.08.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10.09.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10.11.22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
10.17.22 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
10.18.22 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
10.19.22 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
10.20.22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10.22.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT
10.23.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.24.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.25.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.27.22 - Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
10.29.22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10.30.22 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
10.31.22 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
11.2.22 - Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall
11.4.22 - Bremen, DE @ Pier 2
11.5.22 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
11.7.22 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
11.8.22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater
11.10.22 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT
11.11.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT